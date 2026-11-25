The 2026 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is canceled because of dangerous weather.

Widespread rain and strong winds are expected in Philadelphia and around the region on Thursday.

A high wind warning is in effect for the entire area as wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay for the threat of tidal flooding. New Jersey is also under a state of emergency because of the storm.

CBS News Philadelphia's NEXT Weather team is tracking the storm and will have updates on air and online throughout the day Thursday.

Philadelphia's Thanksgiving parade is the nation's oldest, dating back to 1920.

New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was moved from Thursday to Saturday for weather and safety reasons.