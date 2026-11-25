A significant storm is expected to bring major coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore and near hurricane-force wind gusts throughout the Philadelphia area on Thanksgiving Day.

Forecasters are concerned that the storm, especially given that it coincides with family and friends gathering for the holiday, may have more significant impacts on the region, including widespread power outages and tree damage. People traveling by air should anticipate delays and cancellations.

At this time, the following warnings are in effect:

A high wind warning for the entire Philadelphia area, including the Lehigh Valley and Jersey Shore, for widespread 60-70 mph wind gusts.

for the entire Philadelphia area, including the Lehigh Valley and Jersey Shore, for widespread 60-70 mph wind gusts. A coastal flood warning for the Jersey Shore and the Delaware Bay due to the threat of up to 3 feet of tidal flooding above ground level.

CBS News Philadelphia

Thanksgiving wind timeline for Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Poconos

Winds from the east-northeast are expected to ramp up late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, with the strongest blowing through on Thanksgiving Day.

The highest gusts are expected to move northward as the day wears on, with the worst occurring between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in South Jersey, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley and central Jersey, and noon to 8 p.m. in the Poconos.

Generally, wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph across portions of the Delaware Valley, with gusts approaching 70 mph along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.

It's not out of the question that these high winds could down trees and power lines.

CBS News Philadelphia

When will coastal flooding peak along the Jersey Shore?

Major coastal flooding is possible through Thursday morning along the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay.

Several high-tide cycles are anticipated from Wednesday through Friday, with the most severe flooding occurring Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service forecasts. This will be the time when widespread moderate to major coastal flooding occurs.

Some crests could rival previous all-time highs:

Cape May Harbor: 9.36 feet on Jan. 23, 2016 | Forecast: 9.3 feet

Atlantic City: 9 feet on Dec. 11, 1992 | Forecast: 8.4 feet

Expect widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside areas, including damage to vulnerable structures, the weather service says. It's possible roadways closest to the coast will be impassable.

CBS News Philadelphia

Thanksgiving rainfall forecast for Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Poconos

The highest rainfall accumulations are expected in South Jersey and along the shore, with totals of 2-3 inches. About 1.5-2 inches of rain are expected along the Interstate 95 corridor, with lesser amounts of an inch to 1.5 inches heading into the Poconos.

Most of the rain is forecast to fall from Thursday during the day into the evening hours. Although widespread flooding isn't expected, this added rainfall could worsen the coastal flooding impacts along the shore.