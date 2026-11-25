Balloons will be grounded during Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday because of the weather, organizers confirmed Wednesday morning.

The annual parade is produced by WPVI-TV, which told CBS News Philadelphia that, due to the forecast of significant wind gusts and heavy rain, no balloons will fly.

North-northeast winds are expected to intensify Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, with the worst conditions in Philadelphia from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A high wind warning is in effect for the entire region, including the Lehigh Valley and Jersey Shore, for widespread 60-70 mph wind gusts throughout the day.

Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the nation's oldest, dating back to 1920. It's free to the public and will feature performances from local and national high school marching bands, youth choirs, and fun activities for families.

As of this writing, the event itself is still on, but people should prepare for potentially nasty weather, including those wind gusts and heavy rain.

Visit our guide for everything you need to know about the parade, including road closures, parking restrictions, parade route, and more.