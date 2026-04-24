Police, fire departments honor Philadelphia teen who broke car window to help woman

A teenager from Philadelphia is being called a hero after helping a woman last month who appeared to be having a seizure behind the wheel.

On Friday, Jaheim Warner said he was nervous. The auditorium was full of his classmates, and he was being honored by first responders and officials for what he did last month when he was a lot more than just nervous.

Four weeks ago, when he was walking home from his baseball game, Warner said he noticed a bunch of frantic adults around a white pick-up truck. The woman in the driver's seat of the truck appeared to be having a seizure and the truck kept inching toward the intersection of Tulip and Hellerman streets. The doors were locked and somebody needed to stop that truck.

"I went to go look in the trash can for like a pipe or something, and luckily I found the pipe," Warner said.

Warner said he jumped in the bed of the truck and used the pipe to break the back window.

"Then I squeezed through that little, tiny window in the back," he said.

Warner put the truck in park and stayed with the woman until an ambulance arrived.

"I just told her, 'I'm not going to leave you, I got you,'" he said.

Fast forward to one month later and his high school, Tacony Academy Charter, hosted a presentation with the police and fire departments to recognize his actions. He was given gift certificates, awards and a roaring applause from the audience.

Out of everyone in the auditorium, perhaps the woman beaming from the front row was the most proud, his mom, Jaimee Warner, who said she's so grateful to have him as a son.

"He's always been like that since he was little, all the time, always wanted to help people out," she said.

Warner said the woman he helped is still recovering.

On Saturday, he begins training with the Philadelphia Fire Explorers, a program for young people interested in firefighting and emergency medical services.