Philadelphia high school student breaks truck window to save woman appearing to have a seizure

A teenager sprang into action to help save a woman who appeared to be having a seizure behind the wheel. Witnesses said that if not for the 17-year-old boy, it could have ended a lot worse.

Jaheim Warner, a junior at Tacony Academy Charter High School in Philadelphia, said he was walking home Thursday evening after his baseball game and noticed a few women panicking and banging on a white truck in the middle of the road on Tulip Street

"I said, 'What's happening?' And they were like, 'She's seizing in the car,'" Warner said.

Some of the witnesses told CBS News Philadelphia the white pickup truck had been slowly rolling down the street before it entered the intersection of Tulip and Hellerman streets.

Warner said the truck was still in drive, but the woman was unresponsive. He said she had her head back and her hands clenched on the steering wheel. He said he found a pole in a trash can nearby and broke the back window of the truck.

"I seen him climbing in through the little hole that he smashed, so he squeezed his little body in there," Christine Sternberger, who lives on the street, said.

Sternberger said she had heard the commotion after Warner broke the window and ran out.

"When he got in there, he just held her the whole time and was talking to her, telling her it was going to be OK," she said.

Warner told CBS News Philadelphia he waited with the woman until the ambulance showed up.

"I said, 'It's OK. I'm with you. I'm not going to leave you,'" Warner said.

Kelly Johnson was looking on from her bedroom window, a few houses away.

"He's like a hero. He's a hero," Johnson said. "He got in here, tried to, you know, he just like took over."

CBS News Philadelphia is still working to learn who the woman was behind the wheel and how she's doing.

As for Warner, it's probably not the last time he gets called a hero. He said he wants to be a firefighter when he's older.