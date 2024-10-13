Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer weather in Philadelphia Sunday. Here's the full forecast.

Flip-flop weather has returned with a fabulous fall warm-up for the weekend.

Skies will be sunny and highs will range from the upper 70s on Saturday to the low 80s on Sunday. It's a perfect pair of days to put up Halloween decorations or head to the pumpkin patch.

If it's fall foliage you want to see then take a short drive to the Poconos and parts of the Lehigh Valley where leaf colors are reaching moderate to high color.

High pressure is the dominant feature for the region keeping us dry and unseasonably warm Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday evening clouds will begin moving ahead of a cold front from the west. That front may trigger some isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two on Sunday night and Monday morning.

By Monday, you will need to locate the fall coat because the coldest air this season arrives behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to reach the mid and upper-50s by Tuesday. Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s but the entire week ahead will be cooler than average.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, turning sunny Monday afternoon through Friday.

Those conditions will not help what is quickly coming to a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 81, Low 53.

Monday: Sun with a few clouds. High 65, Low 60.

Tuesday: Turning chilly. High 59, Low 43.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 57, Low 41.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 61, Low 39.

Friday: Sunny and seasonable. High 68, Low 39.

Saturday: Warming up. High 70, Low 42.

