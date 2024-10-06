A cool start, sunny and mild Philadelphia weather this Sunday ahead of Game 2 of NLDS

Mostly clear and cool heading into Sunday and more Sunshine for the Philadelphia Phillies

Mostly clear and cool heading into Sunday and more Sunshine for the Philadelphia Phillies

Saturday was bright and sunny, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A clear and cool overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s will lead to another stellar Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s for much of the Delaware Valley.

Sunday night, a fast-moving cold front will sweep through the region and could produce a few showers or embedded thunderstorms as it moves through. The chance of rain Sunday night will be most likely between 11 p.m. through 3 a.m. Monday morning, clearing out for the bulk of the morning rush. While a few rumbles are possible, severe weather is unlikely.

Skies will then clear Monday morning and give way to more sunshine as cooler air begins to rush into the area from the northwest.

After that, we'll welcome a brisk and cool pattern next week with highs only in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s.

Overnight lows — even in the city — will be the coolest we've seen so far this season.

In the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Milton, which will continue to develop and strengthen over the very warm waters of the Gulf Of Mexico. With its NE trajectory, the west coast of Florida needs to brace for what could be a major hurricane by the middle of next week. Winds could gust to over 120 mph, with storm surge up to 10 feet. Areas from the panhandle to Tampa to even the Keys need to be on high alert as we monitor this serious threat.

As always, the Next Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

Monday: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun. High 73, Low 62.

Tuesday: A bit cooler. High 69, Low 50.

Wednesday: Beautiful fall day. High 68, Low 48.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 66, Low 48.

Friday: Sunny and milder. High 70, Low 45.

Saturday: Mild day. High 75, Low 51.

