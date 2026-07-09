Philadelphia students travel to Costa Rica to work alongside field scientists in the rain forest

While many students are spending summer break relaxing, five rising high school freshmen are heading to Costa Rica for an experience that could shape their future.

The students departed from Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, saying emotional goodbyes to their families before boarding a flight for what many called the trip of a lifetime.

For several of them, it's also the first time traveling internationally without their parents.

The students are part of Breakthrough Greater Philadelphia, a tuition-free academic enrichment program that supports students from fifth through 12th grade. Each summer, the organization partners with the Seeds of Change Research Program, giving students the opportunity to work alongside scientists and conduct hands-on research in a tropical rainforest.

The immersive experience allows students to step into the role of field scientists while learning about biodiversity, conservation and environmental research.

Last year's participants studied tropical ecosystems, examining butterflies, cacao plants and leafcutter ant colonies as part of their research.

The opportunity is highly competitive. Students were required to submit essays, and just five were selected from more than 20 applicants to participate this year.

Program leaders say the experience is designed to expose students to careers in science while building confidence, independence and leadership skills.

The students are expected to return on July 17, when they'll present what they learned during the trip. Depending on the program requirements they complete, the experience can also earn them college credit.