Philadelphia students one step closer to traveling to Paris, but still fundraising for trip of a lifetime

Local high school students are one step closer to going on the trip of a lifetime.

Last month on our series "Spreading the Love," we introduced you to 10 students from YESPhilly Accelerated High School who are raising money to spend their Thanksgiving holiday in Paris.

They are almost to their $60,000 goal but still need help. Harriett's Bookshop in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood is at the forefront of the fundraising.

Over the weekend, a few students shared that they received their passports to travel abroad. When CBS News Philadelphia first shared their story, the students needed to raise $50,000 by November 1.

Last week, an anonymous $10,000 donation brought them even closer to that goal, and now that the program has surpassed $50,000 in donations, flights are booked.

The fundraising campaign was part of 10-week course where students studied travel skills, the Black history of France and the value of studying abroad. While in France they will visit two colleges.

They still need help raising another $10,000 for incidentals, and some students still need proper clothing, coats and suitcases. They've extended their fundraising date until November 23 – the same date they fly out.

The students and their chaperones will spend a week in Paris and on Thanksgiving Day, will have a personal chef prepare their meals.