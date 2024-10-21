Fishtown bookstore helping raise money to send Philadelphia students to Paris

A trip to Paris would be the experience of a lifetime for many people, and a local bookstore is helping to make that happen for a group of Philadelphia students.

Ten scholars from YESPhilly Accelerated High School are preparing to jet set to France, where they'll be immersed in cultural experiences. Instructor Barbara Eubanks, who runs Going Global with Barbara, has been working with the students to prepare them for their travels.

"All things Paris. All things travel skills, Black history with Paris, importance of studying abroad and preparation for our trip in November," Eubanks said.

To go on the trip, Kareem Blair and his peers must each raise $5,000 by Nov. 1, a task he said is complicated.

"A lot of people don't want to donate to random kids that they don't know, " Blair said.

"Society tends to say we don't really want to deal with them. They're the other. They're the bad kids," said Jeannine Cook, who owns Harriett's Bookshop in Fishtown. Instead, she sees these teens as warriors, fighting the stigma of assumed stereotypes.

Cook has traveled to more than 15 countries to teach inner-city youth.

"To teach young people about racism, colonialism and imperialism, but most importantly, liberation," Cook said.

She's now spearheading a travel fundraising campaign to help YESPhilly students raise $50,000 so they can spend the Thanksgiving holiday in France, something Nymir Foster is looking forward to.

"The overnight plane ride, I'm also looking forward to the Eiffel Tower," Foster said.

These students are halfway to their goal. This trip could be life-changing.