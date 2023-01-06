Time running out for Philly streeteries to acquire license

Future of Philadelphia's streeteries up in the air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The clock is ticking for several restaurants throughout Philadelphia to acquire a license for their streeteries. New regulations go into effect next week that would require any unlicensed streeteries to come down.

Many restaurants argue the rules are costly and they need more time.

The outdoor dining spaces popped up across the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've become popular, especially on Friday nights when many people head out to eat. But now, to operate them, restaurants need a license.

The city says all unlicensed streeteries must be removed beginning Monday.

"This is the license guide," Sean McGranaghan said. "It's not clear language between the three."

It's a process McGranaghan at Winnie's in Manayunk has called tedious and confusing.

"We're all for creating a safe environment for everybody," McGranaghan said, "but it has to be fair and right now, the process isn't fair."

Winnie's spent $15,000 dollars on its streetery setup but recently tore it down since the city is will be requiring a license for the outdoor dining space beginning Jan. 9.

Streeteries became a lifeline during the pandemic that helped restaurants survive by providing more space. Now, restaurants are having to spend more money to modify and rebuild the structure to meet the new regulations.

Ben Fileccia is with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

"What we're really hoping is the city gives us a little more time," Fileccia said, "works with the restaurants to make sure anyone who wants a permit can get a permit."

The city says it announced details regarding the permanent regulations for streeteries on Oct. 19, giving restaurants nearly three months to begin the application and removal process.

The Streets Department told CBS Philadelphia it has received and reviewed 38 applications so far. Beginning Monday, unlicensed streeteries must be removed.

A statement from the city reads, in part, "The streetery license allows restaurants to share the public space with other authorized users of the right-of-way: pedestrians, emergency services, utilities, public transportation and deliveries and access for neighboring businesses."

"It's nice to have, but at the same time," diner Milan Shah said, "it does take up space for parking and all, so I think it's fair."

But McGranaghan argues this change will impact restaurants' bottom line. He claims restaurants will have to let go staff and they want the regulations to be more clear and less confusing.

"Help us employ more people, help us take care of more guests," McGranaghan said, "help us create an environment where people feel more comfortable going out these days."

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is encouraging restaurants to get your application in on time and reach out for any help.

The Streets Department said enforcement will begin Monday with the most egregious situations and it will ramp up during the winter.