2 rowhomes partially collapsed in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood amid Monday's severe weather

The gusty winds contributed to quite a bit of storm damage on Monday in the Philadelphia region.

Trees were ripped from the roots, and two families couldn't stay in their homes after the facade was torn off in West Oak Lane.

As the rain finally lets up and the region begins to dry out, the cleanup is far from over.

The fronts of two rowhomes crumbled to the ground Monday night as severe weather hit the Delaware Valley.

One neighbor said she noticed the homes partially collapse right after torrential rain rolled through.

"The storm was incredible," the neighbor said. "First it was rain, hard rain. The rain just came pouring, gushing down. Then I heard a clap of thunder that would make you move."

No injuries have been reported.

It's still not clear what exactly caused the partial collapse, but neighbors said this isn't the first time something like this has happened on their block.

"It's no way to live, not knowing when a hard storm comes, is your house going to be next?" Shana Booker said.

While the damage for some is extensive, neighbors said most importantly, they are all OK and they will help each other moving forward.

"I literally see last have so much anxiety," Booker said. "The only reason I am not in tears is because sure my neighbors who this affected, they are standing strong."

In Northeast Philly, a tree also snapped at its roots and is leaning on a home and blocking the front door.

Yellow tape blocked off the house, but people inside said they're OK.

The Red Cross said it's helping 13 people (three families) because of the storm damage in West Oak Lane and Northeast Philly.