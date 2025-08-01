Watch CBS News
Local News

Heavy rain produces flooding, topples trees around Philadelphia region after Thursday's storms

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

Severe weather floods roads, causes traffic in Philadelphia region
Severe weather floods roads, causes traffic in Philadelphia region 06:26

Storms that hit the Philadelphia area on Thursday dropped as much as 3-5 inches of rain in some locations and less than a half inch for others, according to radar estimates.

Friday morning, residents around the region are cleaning up after the scattered bouts of heavy rain led to flash flooding, including in Lower Moreland, Montgomery County.

rainfall-estimates-philadelphia.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Residents said water rushed into their yards and many vehicles were submerged as the rain poured down.

Nearby, a car was seen stalled out in deep water.  

One woman said she's never seen flooding this bad in her community.

17vo-kc-wx-lower-moreland-flooding-transfer-frame-112.jpg
A car stalled out on a flooded road in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania. Some areas of southeast Pennsylvania received 3-5 inches of rain from Thursday's storms, while others got less than an inch, according to radar estimates. CBS News Philadelphia

"I have a foot of water around my entire house...it just broke through the fence," neighbor Kim McQuiggan said.

In the Huntington Valley section of the township, police officers blocked off a flooded area around Philmont Avenue and Red Lion Road.

The storms also damaged trees around the region. 

In Caln Township, Chester County, first responders worked to pull a driver from a Tesla that had been hit by a falling tree. Video from IrishEyez Chesco showed firefighters surrounding the vehicle before getting the man out through the rear window.

Tesla driver rescued after tree falls on vehicle during heavy storms 00:17

Water pours into SEPTA stations in Philadelphia Thursday night

In Philadelphia, social media users reported water was pouring into some underground SEPTA stations. One user on X shared video of water pouring into Walnut-Locust station on the Broad Street Line.

4pm-7pm-clean-aircheck-250731-frame-235087.jpg
@RhiannonRae_44/ X

Others reported water was getting into Jefferson Station, a hub for several Regional Rail lines.

In many areas, the water receded by around 6 p.m.

Tammie Souza contributed to this report.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue