Heavy rain produces flooding, topples trees around Philadelphia region after Thursday's storms

Storms that hit the Philadelphia area on Thursday dropped as much as 3-5 inches of rain in some locations and less than a half inch for others, according to radar estimates.

Friday morning, residents around the region are cleaning up after the scattered bouts of heavy rain led to flash flooding, including in Lower Moreland, Montgomery County.

Residents said water rushed into their yards and many vehicles were submerged as the rain poured down.

Nearby, a car was seen stalled out in deep water.

One woman said she's never seen flooding this bad in her community.

A car stalled out on a flooded road in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania. Some areas of southeast Pennsylvania received 3-5 inches of rain from Thursday's storms, while others got less than an inch, according to radar estimates. CBS News Philadelphia

"I have a foot of water around my entire house...it just broke through the fence," neighbor Kim McQuiggan said.

In the Huntington Valley section of the township, police officers blocked off a flooded area around Philmont Avenue and Red Lion Road.

The storms also damaged trees around the region.

In Caln Township, Chester County, first responders worked to pull a driver from a Tesla that had been hit by a falling tree. Video from IrishEyez Chesco showed firefighters surrounding the vehicle before getting the man out through the rear window.

Water pours into SEPTA stations in Philadelphia Thursday night

In Philadelphia, social media users reported water was pouring into some underground SEPTA stations. One user on X shared video of water pouring into Walnut-Locust station on the Broad Street Line.

Others reported water was getting into Jefferson Station, a hub for several Regional Rail lines.

In many areas, the water receded by around 6 p.m.

