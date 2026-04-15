A new mural honoring Negro Leagues' Philadelphia Stars team coming to West Philly this summer

A new mural will soon pay tribute to the historic Philadelphia Stars Negro Leagues baseball team.

Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled the design Wednesday at Philadelphia Stars Negro League Baseball Memorial Park at 44th Street and Parkside Avenue in the city's West Parkside neighborhood.

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday is April 15, but in the sports world, it's Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson made his MLB debut 79 years ago today on April 15, 1947, breaking baseball's color barrier. Before his days with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues.

The new mural will be erected on a 12-foot wall at the park where the Stars played.

Mural Arts Philadelphia said it will replace the iconic 20-year-old mural that was taken down across the street in January due to structural damage to the building on which it was painted.

The man responsible for both the original and the new mural, David McShane, spoke at the unveiling Wednesday.

"The ending of that mural is going to give rise to a whole new beginning here behind me," McShane said. "As you can see in the design, the new design gives a chance to tell even more of the story and feature even more players and educate people further and bring more information to what happened right here and what took place. Right here where we're sitting is the ballpark where they played."

Construction of the wall is set to begin Thursday. The mural is expected to be completed by the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14.