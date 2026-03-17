Philadelphia's Center City bars, streets packed for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Good times and a whole lot of Guinness were had this St Patrick's Day in Philadelphia as streets and bars were filled with partygoers.

The band at Fergie's Pub on Samson Street had the whole bar dancing and singing along.

At McGillin's Olde Ale House, the green beer was flowing all day and all night long.

"Just been hanging out, drinking, me and my friends. It's been a lot of fun," Bensalem native Jordan Lee said.

McGillin's manager Nathan Hicks said while they are used for crowds, this day is everything to them.

"I love this day because it's one of those fun, festive days, and everyone here is in a good mood," Hicks said. "No one is here drinking because the Eagles lost or the Phillies blew the World Series again."

Many people say the best part of St. Patrick's Day is spending time with friends and family. They say it's a day they look forward to each year.

At Kelliann's Bar & Grill in Spring Garden, the good times continued.

"I love coming out with the noise and the people and everyone is in a great mood," Delaware County native Genevieve Toole said.

Kelliann herself was even at the bar. She says they have had the bar for about 32 years and says St. Patrick's Day and the bar hold a special place in her heart.

"My brother-in-law Dennis, who passed away, he was a big part of this bar and made it to what is today," she said. "I love it. I am all about making people happy."