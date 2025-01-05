Winter storm to hit Philadelphia region Monday, bringing heaviest snow to Delaware and South Jersey

What to know about Monday's winter storm hitting the Philadelphia region

What to know about Monday's winter storm hitting the Philadelphia region

What to know about Monday's winter storm hitting the Philadelphia region

See the full list of school closures and delays the in Philadelphia area

A significant winter storm is on the way, set to impact the Delaware Valley with its first measurable snowfall of the season Monday morning.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in place for the region on Monday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Crews were already out Sunday night preparing the roads.

All Philadelphia government offices, courts and the School District of Philadelphia will be closed Monday because of the weather.

Archdiocesan high schools in Philadelphia will follow a flexible instructional school day on Monday while the parochial elementary schools will be closed.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across South Jersey starting at 10 p.m. Sunday. The state of emergency is in effect for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

"These dangerous outdoor conditions may impact the morning or evening commutes and make travel very difficult," Murphy said in an announcement. "Drivers should stay off the roads if possible, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols."

CBS News Philadelphia

Alerts

Winter Storm Warning

When: Monday 1 a.m. through Tuesday 1 a.m.

Where: All of South Jersey, all of Delaware, Delaware and lower Chester counties in Pennsylvania.

What: Increasing snow bands of 3-5 inches, 5-7 inches and 7-9 inches or more heading from I-95 south and east.

Impacts: Snow-covered roads, treacherous to dangerous morning to noon commute, school closings, air travel and rail disruptions, plowing and shoveling.

Winter Weather Advisory

When: Monday 1 a.m. to Monday 10 p.m.

Where: Philadelphia, upper Chester, Berks, Lancaster, Montgomery, lower Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. Upper Burlington county in New Jersey.

What: Bands of snow between 2-4 inches from Reading through Montgomery County and Northeast Philly to upper Burlington County. Tapering to a trace in the Lehigh Valley.

Impacts: Snow-covered walkways and roads. Slow commutes. Possible school closings. Some shoveling and plowing.

CBS News Philadelphia

When does the snow start?

2- 5 a.m: Snow develops across southern Delaware, Cape May and Cumberland counties

5-6 a.m: Snow spreads across Philadelphia, I-95 corridor, PA counties, all of Delaware and South Jersey.

Lehigh Valley, Berks, Poconos, upper Bucks and upper Montgomery Counties see very little accumulating snow.

7-11 a.m.: Steady snow over Philadelphia and I-95 corridor.

Bands of heavy snow from central Delaware to Atlantic City.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Snow tapers off across Philadelphia and Southeast Pennsylvania.

Steady pockets of snow continue over southern Delaware and South Jersey.

1 p.m.- 3 p.m.: Snow tapers off across entire area.

3 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Winds increase and there will be blowing and drifting snow. Possible visibility issues.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.: Trailing batch of snow crosses I-95, lower Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey.

Everything stays frozen or re-freezes. Stairways, stoops, walkways, and roads will be very slippery.

CBS News Philadelphia

How much snow will fall in Philadelphia region?

7-9 inches or more of the heaviest snow will fall across the southern half of Delaware and through Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties in South Jersey.

Toward the end of the snowfall there may be some mixing over southern Delaware and far South Jersey.

5-7 inches is expected from Lancaster through Wilmington and to Atlantic City.

3-5 inches is expected over Chester, Delaware, the northern half of Philadelphia, and lower Mongomery counties in Pennsylvania as well as upper Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties in South Jersey.

2-4 inches is expected in Berks, upper Montgomery, lower Bucks, Center City, most of the city of Philadelphia western Burlington counties.

A trace to 2 inches is expected in upper Bucks, Lehigh Valley, Mercer and Poconos. This will be the area with little or snow.

Extended forecast

Dry Tuesday through Friday. Watching another possible storm for next weekend

Cold pattern continues through mid-late January with 30s for daytime highs and 20s for overnight lows

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: NEXT Alert for snow. High 31, Low 26.

Tuesday: Windy and frigid. High 31, Low 21.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 33, Low 23.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 33, Low 19.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 37, Low 24.

Saturday: Chance of snow. High 38, Low 26.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 39, Low 25.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast