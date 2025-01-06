How much snow fell in Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware? See the latest totals

The snow is falling across the Delaware Valley and will continue to blanket the region from Bucks County to southern Delaware until Monday night.

It'll be awhile until we have final snow totals from the National Weather Service, but here's a look at how much snow cities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are reporting so far.

Reported snowfall as of 8:30 a.m.

Sanford, DE: 6.0"

Delaware Coastal Airport: 5.8"

Cape May, NJ: 4.0"

Ellendale, DE: 3.0" (As of 7 a.m.)

Middletown, DE: 1.5"

Absecon, NJ: 0.5"

FIRST SNOW REPORTS | Snow is accumulating south of Philadelphia in extreme southern New Jersey and Delaware. Here are a couple of the first reports. #NJWX #DEwx pic.twitter.com/9ijWqTUz33 — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) January 6, 2025

How much snow will Philadelphia get?

Between 3-5 inches of snow is expected over in Philadelphia, along with lower Montgomery County and upper Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties in South Jersey.

Which areas will get the most snow?

The highest snow totals are expected across the southern half of Delaware and through Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties in South Jersey.

Communities in those areas could get between 7-9 inches of snow.