How much snow fell in Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware? See the latest totals
The snow is falling across the Delaware Valley and will continue to blanket the region from Bucks County to southern Delaware until Monday night.
It'll be awhile until we have final snow totals from the National Weather Service, but here's a look at how much snow cities across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are reporting so far.
Reported snowfall as of 8:30 a.m.
- Sanford, DE: 6.0"
- Delaware Coastal Airport: 5.8"
- Cape May, NJ: 4.0"
- Ellendale, DE: 3.0" (As of 7 a.m.)
- Middletown, DE: 1.5"
- Absecon, NJ: 0.5"
How much snow will Philadelphia get?
Between 3-5 inches of snow is expected over in Philadelphia, along with lower Montgomery County and upper Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties in South Jersey.
Which areas will get the most snow?
The highest snow totals are expected across the southern half of Delaware and through Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties in South Jersey.
Communities in those areas could get between 7-9 inches of snow.