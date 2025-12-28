Philadelphia 76ers fall to Oklahoma City Thunder for 3rd straight loss

Chet Holmgren had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the second half for a 129-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, ending a two-game skid.

Holmgren made 12 of 17 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point-range, for Oklahoma City (27-5), which was coming off consecutive losses to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Thunder shot 50 for 87 (57%).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, five assists and two steals, and Jalen Williams added 14 points and six assists for the NBA-leading Thunder (27-5).

Gilgeous-Alexander made 10 of 13 field goals and shot 7 for 9 from the line before sitting out the fourth quarter. He scored at least 20 points for the 103rd consecutive game.

Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, Quentin Grimes had 13 and former Oklahoma City star Paul George added 12 for Philadelphia (16-14), which played without injured starter Joel Embid (ankle). Philadelphia committed 23 turnovers, leading to 31 Oklahoma City points.

George received a warm welcome from the Oklahoma City crowd. His 2019 trade to the Clippers helped shape the NBA champion Thunder, who received Gilgeous-Alexander and later Williams in the deal.

The Thunder made their first nine field goals, but Maxey helped the 76ers keep it close with 23 first-half points. His 3-pointer with 1:42 left in the second quarter gave Philadelphia a 61-59 lead. But Gilgeous-Alexander's 13-footer with 36.2 seconds left gave Oklahoma City a 64-62 lead at the break.

Oklahoma City took control in the third quarter, outscoring Philadelphia 38-24 for a 102-86 lead heading into the fourth. Gilgeous Alexander scored 11 points in the third before taking a seat.

Up next

76ers: At the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Thunder: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.