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Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia leave teen, man dead, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A teen and a 40-year-old man were shot and killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia, police said. 

In Port Richmond, a 15-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 3600 block of Richmond Street around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, according to police. 

The 15-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., police said. 

At around the same time as the Port Richmond shooting, a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street, police said. 

The 40-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m., according to police. 

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

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