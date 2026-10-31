Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia leave teen, man dead, police say

A teen and a 40-year-old man were shot and killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia, police said.

In Port Richmond, a 15-year-old was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 3600 block of Richmond Street around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

The 15-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., police said.

At around the same time as the Port Richmond shooting, a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street, police said.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m., according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.