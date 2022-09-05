Man shot multiple times while riding quad in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and back while riding a quad in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section on Sunday night, police say. It happened on the 5700 block of Tacony Street just after 7:30 p.m..

Police say the man was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police.