Man shot multiple times while riding quad in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and back while riding a quad in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section on Sunday night, police say.  It happened on the 5700 block of Tacony Street just after 7:30 p.m..

Police say the man was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. 

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, according to police. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

September 4, 2022

