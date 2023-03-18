Several shootings overnight in Philly, at least one dead

Man found shot to death in car in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was found shot dead inside his car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning, police say. The 38-year-old was found on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

He was shot multiple times throughout his body, police say

Police say they have not made any arrests so far and have also not recovered any weapons.

A few hours earlier, also on the west side of the Schuylkill, three men were shot on the 1100 block of North 40th Street, police say. It happened around midnight.

All men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition. Police have also not made any arrests in connection to this case.

However, police say they recovered a firearm in the private vehicle at the hospital.

And at around 11:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in the stomach in South Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 17th Street.

The man was also to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

There were no arrests in this case either, authorities say.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call police.