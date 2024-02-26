3 shot in North Philadelphia, police say

Digital Brief: February 26, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: February 26, 2024 (AM)

Digital Brief: February 26, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were shot in North Philadelphia on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 2700 West Montgomery Avenue at around 10:15 p.m., according to police.

All three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

No arrests have been made, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.