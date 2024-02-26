3 shot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were shot in North Philadelphia on Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of 2700 West Montgomery Avenue at around 10:15 p.m., according to police.
All three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known at this time.
No arrests have been made, police said.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
