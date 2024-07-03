Video shows suspects in South Philadelphia shooting that injured 5 men, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video released by Philadelphia police on Wednesday shows the suspects wanted for shooting five men in South Philly.

The shooting happened outside Twin Dragon, a Chinese restaurant located at 27th and Dickinson streets on Monday night.

The video shows two men firing into the restaurant, and then another person in a black SUV shooting as the car drove away.

Three of the five men injured in the shooting were 21 years old.

In addition, a 45-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh and a 23-year-old man was struck in the right thigh and twice in the left leg.

All five men were placed in stable condition at local hospitals, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8270.