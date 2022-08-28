Watch CBS News
Crime

13-year-old boy shot in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Cumberland and Natrona Streets just after 3 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot in the left leg. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. 

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 4:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.