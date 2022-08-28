13-year-old boy shot in Strawberry Mansion, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Cumberland and Natrona Streets just after 3 p.m.
Police say the boy was shot in the left leg. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.
