Man fatally shoots another man who allegedly stabbed him in West Philadelphia, police say

A 42-year-old man fatally shot a man who stabbed him Wednesday during an altercation in West Philadelphia, police said.

It happened on the 700 block of South 60th Street around 2:21 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 35-year-old man stabbed the 42-year-old man, who then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. Both men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the 35-year-old was pronounced dead, and the 42-year-old was placed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting and stabbing are under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.