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Man fatally shoots another man who allegedly stabbed him in West Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A 42-year-old man fatally shot a man who stabbed him Wednesday during an altercation in West Philadelphia, police said.

It happened on the 700 block of South 60th Street around 2:21 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 35-year-old man stabbed the 42-year-old man, who then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. Both men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the 35-year-old was pronounced dead, and the 42-year-old was placed in stable condition, police said. 

The shooting and stabbing are under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

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