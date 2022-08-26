Watch CBS News
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m.

Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:09 p.m.

No arrests were made. A weapon was recovered from the victim.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 2:14 PM

