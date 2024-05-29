50-year-old man shot, killed in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is underway after a man died following a shooting in South Philly Wednesday evening, police said.

Authorities responded to the 2100 block of South 26th Street around 5:39 p.m. and said a 50-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and police said he died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead a little before 6 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made at this time.