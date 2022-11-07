Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst

By Thomas Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole. 

Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police. 

The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. 

No arrests were made, according to police. 

Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima. 

Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting. 

First published on November 6, 2022 / 9:51 PM

