Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.

Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police.

The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made, according to police.

Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima.

Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting.