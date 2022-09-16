Watch CBS News
Crime

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police
Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.

It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.

Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.

He was rushed to the hospital.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.