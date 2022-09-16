Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.

It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home. When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.

Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.

He was rushed to the hospital.