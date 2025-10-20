Man shot, killed after leaving South Philadelphia bar, police say

A 39-year-old man was shot several times and killed after leaving a bar in South Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Michael Gormley said officers were called out to the 700 block of Oregon Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting.

Gormley said the 39-year-old man was shot multiple times after leaving Merly's Cafe with another man. The 39-year-old was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m., according to Gormley.

Gormley said the 39-year-old and another man were heading westbound on Oregon Avenue when the shooter fired shots at both of them from Beulah Street, which is just west of 7th Street.

The other man with the 39-year-old wasn't struck by gunfire and fled the scene, Gormley said.

Gormley said the shooter crossed Oregon Avenue and ran through an alley southbound between Beulah and 7th Street after the shooting. He said they found eight spent shell casings at the shooting scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.