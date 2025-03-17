North Philadelphia drive-by shooting leaves man, woman in separate apartments injured, police say

A man and a woman watching TV in separate apartments in North Philadelphia were both wounded in a drive-by shooting on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Howard Street, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man and woman — who were both 37 years old — were struck by gunfire that rang out from a car on North Howard Street. Small said at least eight shots were fired.

Small said the 37-year-old man was shot in the back of his head after four shots were fired into his apartment while he was watching TV. One of the bullets went through a couch. The 37-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.

The 37-year-old woman was also watching TV on her couch. She was with her four children, ages 5 to 15 years old, when one of the bullets went through her TV and struck her in the right shoulder, Small said. None of the kids were injured in the shooting. The 37-year-old woman was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital, Small said.

Small said witnesses told police the shots were fired from a dark colored SUV that traveled north on Howard Street. He said that cameras in the area recorded the incident.

A motive for shooting remains unclear at this time, Small said. It's also not known if the man and woman were the intended targets. .

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, Small said. He said investigators on the scene will recover projectiles from the apartment ceiling and walls struck by gunfire in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.