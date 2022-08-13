Watch CBS News
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 a.m.

Police say he was shot in the left rib cage area. He was pronounced dead on scene by medics at 3:58 a.m. Saturday.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

