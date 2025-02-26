Man found shot to death inside bathroom of North Philadelphia home, police say

A 22-year-old man was found shot to death near the bathtub inside the bathroom of a North Philadelphia home on Wednesday, police said.

Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Bonsall Street at about 12:20 p.m. for the report of a man shot inside a home.

The 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the second-floor bathroom, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police said they recovered a weapon at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.