Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death inside bathroom of North Philadelphia home, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 22-year-old man was found shot to death near the bathtub inside the bathroom of a North Philadelphia home on Wednesday, police said. 

Police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Bonsall Street at about 12:20 p.m. for the report of a man shot inside a home. 

The 22-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the second-floor bathroom, according to police. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police said they recovered a weapon at the scene. 

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. 

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.