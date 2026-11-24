A 41-year-old man is wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting on Halloween night that left another man dead, police said Tuesday.

Kerri Simmons fatally shot 40-year-old Christian Williams on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street on Oct. 31, according to police. Simmons is wanted on murder and related charges.

Kerri Simmons fatally shot 40-year-old Christian Williams on the 1200 block of North Redfield Street on Oct. 31, according to police. Simmons is wanted on murder and related charges. Philadelphia Police Department

Police said Simmons allegedly knocked on Williams' door and shot him when he answered around 6:45 p.m. Williams was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

On the night of the shooting, police said the motive appeared to be relationship-related.

Police are urging people not to approach Simmons, saying he's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Simmons' whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.