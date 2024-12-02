Man shot multiple times, killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 3900 block of North Darien Street just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 37-year-old man was shot once in the neck and once in the abdomen inside the living room of the home on Darien Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., police said.

Police said they recovered a firearm, and one person is in custody as the shooting is under investigation.