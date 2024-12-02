Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times, killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home | Digital Brief
Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home | Digital Brief 02:32

A 37-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood on Monday night, police said. 

The shooting happened inside a home on the 3900 block of North Darien Street just after 6 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 37-year-old man was shot once in the neck and once in the abdomen inside the living room of the home on Darien Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., police said. 

Police said they recovered a firearm, and one person is in custody as the shooting is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.