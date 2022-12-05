Watch CBS News
19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philly police

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 5, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 5, 2022 (AM) 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.

Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. 

Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time. 

First published on December 5, 2022 / 3:31 PM

