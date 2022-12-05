19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philly police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.
Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities.
Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.