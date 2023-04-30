3-year-old shot in cheek in Grays Ferry, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Sunday, police say.

Police say the 3-year-old and his mother were walking down the 1500 block of Taney Street when she heard two to three gunshots just after 5 p.m. When she looked at her child, she realized he was shot once in the cheek, according to police.

The mother told police she saw two people dressed in dark clothing running after the shooting.

The mother and her 3-year-old son were picked up and taken to the firehouse on Grays Ferry Avenue. From there, medics transported the 3-year-old to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was placed in stable condition and is set to undergo surgery.

A private vehicle is being held at the firehouse, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say.