Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot at least 15 times, killed exiting mini-market in Frankford

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Akron Street. 

Police say the man was shot throughout his chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., according to police. 

Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.