Man shot at least 15 times, killed exiting mini-market in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was shot at least 15 times and killed while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Akron Street.

Police say the man was shot throughout his chest, abdomen and right arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., according to police.

Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.