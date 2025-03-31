Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy shot in face in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
/ CBS Philadelphia

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the face in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of B Street just before 3:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 13-year-old was shot in the left side of his face and placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. 

According to police, a juvenile male is currently being held for the investigation. A weapon was recovered, police said. 

