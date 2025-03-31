13-year-old boy shot in face in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood, police say

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the face in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of B Street just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 13-year-old was shot in the left side of his face and placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

According to police, a juvenile male is currently being held for the investigation. A weapon was recovered, police said.