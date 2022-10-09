Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot 16 times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m.

A weapon was recovered from the man, according to police.

No arrests have been made, authorities say.