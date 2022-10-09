Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot 16 times, killed in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot 16 times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue around 8:30 p.m. 

Police say the man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:48 p.m.

A weapon was recovered from the man, according to police. 

No arrests have been made, authorities say. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 9:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.