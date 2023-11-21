North Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 hospitalized: police

Digital Brief: Nov. 21, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 21, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: Nov. 21, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left two people dead and four others hospitalized on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 6th Street and Allegheny Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

A total of four of shooting victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by police and two were pronounced dead, police said.

Another shooting victim walked to Temple Hospital and another at Episcopal Hospital, authorities said.

The conditions of the other four victims are unknown at this time.

Police said several firearms were recovered from the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.