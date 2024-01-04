Man struck, killed by SEPTA subway train in Philadelphia following altercation: police

BREAKING: Person dies after hit by SEPTA train in Philadelphia's University City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man died after being struck by a SEPTA subway train in Philadelphia's University City section on Thursday following a "physical altercation," SEPTA police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 34th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line.

SEPTA said there was a physical altercation between two people and a man ended up on the tracks. The man struck by the train was pronounced dead.

A person of interest was later taken into custody at 40th Street Station, Kpana Massaquoi, an inspector with the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Service is currently shut down between 30th and 40th Street Stations. SEPTA is providing shuttle buses to riders between the stations.

SEPTA is reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

Massaquoi said they don't have any witnesses and the killing is under investigation as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.