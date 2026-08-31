Dozens of schools in Philadelphia dismissing early Tuesday due to weather. See the list.

The School District of Philadelphia will be dismissing students early Tuesday due to hot weather.

The following 52 schools will have early dismissal:

AMY Northwest Bache-Martin* Blaine, James* Building 21 Catharine, Joseph* Comegys, B. Comly, Watson Cooke, J. Crossan, Kennedy Disston, Hamilton** Dunbar, Paul** Emlen, Eleanor* Fell, D Newlin Fox Chase Franklin, Ben HS Girard, Stephen Harding, Warren Henry, Charles Hill-Freedman Hopkinson, Francis Houston, Henry Howe, Julia Jenks, Abram Jenks, John S Lamberton* Lingelbach, Anna Loesche* Ludlow, James McCloskey, John McClure, A.*(**) McMichael, M.* Mitchell, Weir Moore, J. Hampton MYA Olney Elementary Overbrook ES Parkway West Patterson, John* Rhawnhurst* Rowen, William Roxborough HS Sayre, William Sharswood, George* Sheppard, Issac South Phila. HS* Spring Garden Spruance, Gilbert* Sullivan, James Tilden, William** The U School Wagner, Gen. Louis Washington, Martha (*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site.

(**) Schools are ED/EY schools

The school district said early childhood programs located within these schools will also follow the early dismissal schedule. Meanwhile, all in-person after-school activities at these schools are canceled.

Tuesday is expected to bring summer heat, humidity and the threat of severe storms, according to the NEXT Weather team.

The school district said it has made progress in providing safe and comfortable learning environments, but some schools still have "inadequate cooling systems."