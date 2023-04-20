Philadelphia School District​ promotes summer programs to keep kids safe

For the first time, drumline is offered in Philadelphia School District​'s summer programs

For the first time, drumline is offered in Philadelphia School District​'s summer programs

For the first time, drumline is offered in Philadelphia School District​'s summer programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --The Philadelphia School District announced its summer programs for students.

"It is critically important and it is essential," Dr. Tony Watlington said. "We must win this war on gun violence in our city."

Philadelphia schools are committed to going to war if it means another student won't be a victim of gun violence. On Wednesday, the district announced plans for its summer programs.

The announcement comes as the city and school district deal with increasing violence. Nearly 100 students have been shot this school year. One of the most recent was a 15-year-old at Simon Gratz High School who was killed in March.

"If they're in school, they're less likely to be involved in inappropriate activity and they'll be safer," Watlington said.

The summer program is for students from kindergarten to 12th grade. For the first time, drumline will be offered.

"Real disciplined, real disciplined," sophomore Lidelle Robinson said. "It's hard. It might look easy but it's hard."

Robinson is a sophomore at West Philadelphia High School. Every day after school, he's playing the trumpet with the drumline.

"We can be better," Robinson said. "Better for ourselves and for the future."

"If we provide safe spaces throughout the day it keeps our children off the streets which is our ultimate goal," Randi Klein-Davila said. "Keep them safe."

Signups for the summer programs are open but space is limited. Philly has 120,000 students but only 15,000 spots are available.

"Instead of scapegoating children and blaming them for some of the issues going on in the city what can we do better?" Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said.

The programs are free and are held at over 100 different locations across the city and the programs start June 26.