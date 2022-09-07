New union contract could help Philadelphia School District with bus driver shortage

New union contract could help Philadelphia School District with bus driver shortage

New union contract could help Philadelphia School District with bus driver shortage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- School bus drivers in Philadelphia play a crucial role in the lives of our students. And this year, those drivers and other staff narrowly avoided a strike that would have halted transportation.

It's a step closer to seeing a little more money in their paychecks. Many of these drivers have been driving for years. Some are up for retirement and hope and would ultimately want to pass their jobs on.

As we enter the second week of school, the Philadelphia School District is still facing a bus driver shortage.

"Currently we're at 91 vacancies," Krystal Wright Cooper, the supervisor of the Shallcross Bus Garage, said. "We're staffed at maybe like 227, so we're definitely looking for the people to get here, get hired, help us get these children to school."

But with a new agreement on the table, this could soon change.

The union representing 2,000 school district bus drivers, cleaners, and trade workers reached a tentative agreement.

The agreement includes historic wage increases, millions of dollars poured into training, maintaining pension, health benefits, and protecting sick leave and paid vacations.

At the end of the month, the tentative agreement will need to be voted on by the school board.

"This is an excellent place," Wright Cooper said. "If you're looking for a career job I would say this is definitely it."