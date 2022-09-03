Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training.

The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The contract includes:

  • Historic wage increases bring 32BJ workers in line with the wages of city workers with increases between $3 to $5 over the course of the contract and immediately increase their lowest paid workers from their current $14.31 to up to $20 an hour.

  • $2 million in additional funding for standardized training programs.

  • Maintaining excellent pension and employer-paid health benefits for union members.

  • Protecting paid sick leave and paid vacation.

"SEIU 32BJ is very pleased with the wins that this contract gives our workers including historic wage increases and essential training programs," John Bynum, assistant district director for Philadelphia Schools, said. "This contract also honors the enormous contributions and sacrifices that 32BJ school workers have made to the Philadelphia School District over the past decade, including risking their lives to keep kids in school throughout the pandemic."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 1:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.