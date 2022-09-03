Philadelphia school workers avert strike with contract bringing historical wage increase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia School District workers ratify a new four-year contract Saturday and avert an authorized strike. The new contract includes a historic wage increase and essential training.

The new four-year contract was ratified by 32BJ SEIU membership in a vote on Saturday held at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The contract includes:

Historic wage increases bring 32BJ workers in line with the wages of city workers with increases between $3 to $5 over the course of the contract and immediately increase their lowest paid workers from their current $14.31 to up to $20 an hour.

$2 million in additional funding for standardized training programs.

Maintaining excellent pension and employer-paid health benefits for union members.

Protecting paid sick leave and paid vacation.

"SEIU 32BJ is very pleased with the wins that this contract gives our workers including historic wage increases and essential training programs," John Bynum, assistant district director for Philadelphia Schools, said. "This contract also honors the enormous contributions and sacrifices that 32BJ school workers have made to the Philadelphia School District over the past decade, including risking their lives to keep kids in school throughout the pandemic."