Philadelphia launches "Ring It On" to bring America 250 celebrations to neighborhood commercial corridors

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined city leaders Thursday afternoon in Point Breeze to launch "Ring It On! One Philly, A United Celebration," a citywide initiative to invest in 20 commercial corridors with activations, beautifications and celebrations.

The list of events includes Mount Airy Day, Roxborough Spring Fest and "A Taste of Philly" Food Truck Fest on Lancaster Avenue, all in May, along with more than a dozen other events throughout the year.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center has put together a calendar of festivals, markets and cultural events happening around the city this year.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center has the full list of events on its website.