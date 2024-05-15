Philadelphia opening resource center for families impacted by Spruce Street apartment fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia is opening a resource center to assist families impacted by a fire at a West Philly apartment complex earlier this month.

Back on May 5, more than 100 people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out at the Terrace Apartments, located on the 4900 block of Spruce Street.

While no one was hurt in the fire, many families were only able to return to their units to pick up some food, clothing and other items. Elliott Calloway, whose apartment was on the same side of the building as the fire, told CBS News Philadelphia his home was "definitely non-livable."

Flame shooting from Terrace Apartments during May 5 fire CBS Philadelphia

The resource center will be open on Wednesday, May 15 from 12-8 p.m. at the Victory Christian Center, located at 5220 Whitby Avenue. The city said it would be helpful for residents in need of assistance to bring a photo ID or proof of residence, but it's not required.

The following agencies will have staff available at the resource center to answer questions and help with document replacement, housing, pet care and more:

American Red Cross

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier's office

State Rep. Rick Krajewski's office

ACCT Philly Animal Care service

Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services

Mayor's Commission on Aging

Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

Philadelphia Office of Community Empowerment & Opportunity

Philabundance

Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

PA Department of Human Services

Community Legal Services of Philadelphia

PennDOT

Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation

Tenant Union Representative Network



Liberty Resources

Beulah Baptist Church

Pennsylvania Department of Health

Damage from fire at Terrace Apartments on Spruce Street CBS Philadelphia

Maurice Berry, whose family escaped from the building, said he saw fire coming through the roof. "Somebody really could have died in there," he said.

Another resident, Rex Miller, described the situation as "chaotic." After smelling the smoke, "that's when I knew it was definitely a big problem because someone was beating on the door to get everyone out," he said.