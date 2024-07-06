Here are symptoms of heat-related illnesses and tips on how to stay cool, according to health experts

BALTIMORE -- Extreme temperatures can become a real health threat, especially for older people, children, and pets.

Dr.Ihuoma Emenuga, the Baltimore City Commissioner of Health, extended the Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday, July 8 on Friday.

Lakeisha Berry, "It's sticky, it's hot but we're just trying to stay hydrated," said Lakeisha Berry, a resident of Baltimore.

To ensure people are staying cool as temperatures rise Baltimore Rec and Parks extended the hours of pools all around the city.

"Going to pools, staying inside, drinking lots and lots of water...we just try to stay cool for the most part," Berry said.

Several cooling centers are also open across the city.

What are the symptoms of heat-related illnesses?

WJZ spoke with Dr.Danielle Warren at Carroll Hospital who emphasized the importance of being mindful of symptoms related to heat illnesses.

"Heat illness symptoms include dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath," Dr.Warren explained.

The Baltimore City Health Department also advised to seek help if you experience:

High body temperature with cool and clammy ski

Hot, dry, flushed skin

Rapid or slowed heartbeat

Symptoms of heat illness can become severe and lead to heat stroke, possible confusion, and loss of consciousness if not taken care of.

How can I prevent heat-related illnesses?

"Decrease your exposure to the heat. Make sure you are drinking fluids and then you want to make sure that you are eating a little bit every few hours," Warren suggested. "If you are drinking alcohol that's going to make you more sensitive...and anyone who is exerting themselves"

The NWS encourages taking 45 minutes breaks after working out or exercising for 15 minutes or more in the sun.

Doctors also recommend wearing light colored, loose-fitting clothing and taking frequent breaks in the air conditioning.

City residents who want cooling center information on Code Red Extreme Heat Alert days can call 311.

Individuals having a heat-related medical emergency or who are experiencing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke should call 911.