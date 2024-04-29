The difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and where find cooling centers in Philadelphia

Nonprofit Climate Central wants to help you understand climate change and how to protect the planet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the weather gets warm, it's tempting to get outside to enjoy summerlike temperatures.

But with fun in the sun comes risks for heat-related illnesses, which at their most severe, can be debilitating and even deadly.

Before heading outside to enjoy hot weather, here's a look at the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and what to do if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms.

What is heat stroke?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, and it happens when the body's temperature rapidly rises, the body's sweating mechanism fails and you're unable to cool down.

"When heat stroke occurs, the body temperature can rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes," the CDC says, and can cause permanent disability or death of not treated immediately.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

If someone is suffering from a heat stroke, you should call 911 and move the person to a shaded or cool area. The CDC says to remove outer clothing and try to cool the person with cold water or an ice bath, cold wet cloths and cool water.

What is heat exhaustion?

Heat exhaustion on the other hand is "the body's response to excessive loss of water and salt," usually through excessive sweating, according to the CDC, and most often impacts the elderly, people with high blood pressure and those working in hot environments.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

Similar to heat stroke, if someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, you should take them to a clinic or emergency room for treatment. If that's not possible, then call 911. Give the victim liquids and get them away from the hot area, remove excess layers of clothing and use cold compresses to cool them down.

Extreme heat events in Philadelphia

In the event of an extremely hot forecast, the city of Philadelphia will declare a Code Red to help protect people who are unhoused. Code Reds also affect pet care.

If someone on the street needs help during extreme heat, call 215-232-1984 to get help, or call 911 in the case of an emergency.

Pet owners who do not provide their dogs adequate shade during a Code Red could face a $500 or more fine. To report a dog left out in extreme heat, call the ACCT Philly at 267-385-3800.

Residents can also sign up to receive ReadyPhiladelphia notifications about extreme heat.

Where to find cooling centers around Philadelphia

On especially hot days, the city of Philadelphia will open designated cooling centers. Sprinklers and spraygrounds and pools will also open to help residents stay cool, though the Parks & Rec department has not yet announced pool opening dates for 2024.

You can find a full list of the city's recreation centers, computer labs, older adult centers and more on the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation website.

During previous heat emergencies, the city has also opened about a dozen Free Library locations to serve as cooling centers, as well as air-conditioned SEPTA cooling buses at multiple intersections.